Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat, tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

By Gannon Medwick
WECT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! A seasonably hot high pressure ridge is set bring more toasty and mostly storm-free weather to the Cape Fear Region. For Tuesday, for example, expect sunny spells, little more than a few stray storms, afternoon high temperatures in the sweaty upper 80s and lower 90s, and heat index values in the slightly more taxing upper 90s to around 100. And in the surf: look for one-to-two-foot breakers, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures holding in the lower 80s.

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Cyclone#Tropics#The Cape Fear Region#Ptc Six#First Alert Weather Team#Wect Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation. The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and...
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon authorizes sending additional 1,000 troops to Afghanistan

The Pentagon on Sunday authorized the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to Afghanistan, bringing the total number of troops on the ground to roughly 6,000 as the Taliban continues its advances in the capital city of Kabul. The Pentagon and State Department announced in a joint statement that the U.S....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
Posted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas Supreme Court upholds Abbott's ban on local mask mandates

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday ruled in favor of upholding Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting mask mandates, a win for the governor after local entities across the state attempted to defy him. The Supreme Court action blocked temporary restraining orders that came from district court judges. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy