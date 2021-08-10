First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat, tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! A seasonably hot high pressure ridge is set bring more toasty and mostly storm-free weather to the Cape Fear Region. For Tuesday, for example, expect sunny spells, little more than a few stray storms, afternoon high temperatures in the sweaty upper 80s and lower 90s, and heat index values in the slightly more taxing upper 90s to around 100. And in the surf: look for one-to-two-foot breakers, a low to moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures holding in the lower 80s.