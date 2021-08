Ada Sunrise Rotary is slated to host their second annual luncheon for first responders Friday at the Aldridge Hotel Ballroom."It'll be Friday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.," Adam Wrublewski, Ada Sunrise Rotary President, said Friday. "It is for all of our first responders here in Pontotoc County, even our volunteer first responders. I know we have a lot of volunteer firefighters, who I hope can make it.