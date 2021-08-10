Cass County Relay for Life is August 15th

(Atlantic) Relay for Life in Cass County is Sunday, August 15th.

Carole Schuler said registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Atlantic High School Track.

Schuler said there will be a dinner provided by Hy-Vee for all sponsors, teams and survivors and their caregivers.

Schuler said this Wednesday, August 11, is Bank Night at the Cass County ISU Extension Office from 4:30 to 5:30. Teams, and anyone who wants to donate to Relay for Life, can drop off their donations at that time.

Schuler said one way people can donate is purchasing a pennant in honor or in memory of a loved one. Those pennant names are displayed and read during the survivor’s ceremony.

If you have further questions about the Relay for Life event you can contact Carole Schuler at 712-243-4701.

Relay For Life is a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society .