State panel told census data nearly here

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaw 2020 census data is expected to come in sometime this week and be available for public review in early September, lawmakers learned Monday morning from their staff. Matthew Miller, assistant director of the Legal Division of the Bureau of Legislative Research, and Michelle Davenport, legislative attorney in the Legal Division, presented to the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs an overview on congressional redistricting plans for this year.

