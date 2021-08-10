Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

He was NJ's first Black state trooper. He faced hostility from the public — and coworkers

Posted by 
Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McLemore's phone rang at about 2 a.m. on July 14, 1967, jolting him and his wife from sleep. A voice tore through the line: You're going to Newark. Bring your riot gear. A few hours later, McLemore, the first Black state trooper in New Jersey history, was crammed into the back of a black-and-white, charging up the New Jersey Turnpike in a convoy of police cruisers carrying men who meant to end the chaos that had engulfed the state's largest city.

www.northjersey.com

Comments / 7

Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
West Trenton, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#State Trooper#Baseball#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Princeton University#The State Police#Northjersey Com#Nj State Police#Bergen#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Lakewood NJ sees highest population growth in state, 2020 Census results show

Lakewood, New Jersey's fastest-growing municipality in the past decade, has become the state's fifth-largest city, according to the U.S. Census. Its population ballooned 46% between 2010 and 2020, growing from 92,843 residents to 135,158, according to census figures released Thursday. Lakewood is now comparable in population to Elizabeth, and surpassed Edison and Woodbridge, now sixth- and seventh-largest, respectively.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Toms River motor vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead on Route 571

TOMS RIVER - A fatal head-on collision on Route 571 left a local woman dead Monday morning, police have confirmed. Claudine Silvestri, 52 of Toms River, was westbound in the left lane of the highway near Oak Ridge Parkway about 7 a.m., when she suddenly drifted into the right lane, struck a curb and a guard rail, a witness told police at the scene, said Jillian Messina, a spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

5 Jersey Shore beaches under bacteria advisories

Five beaches in Monmouth and Ocean counties were under advisories on Tuesday due to high levels of bacteria, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The five beaches remained open to swimming on Tuesday; however, if water samples collected Tuesday show exceedingly high bacteria counts, officials will close...

Comments / 7

Community Policy