He was NJ's first Black state trooper. He faced hostility from the public — and coworkers

Paul McLemore's phone rang at about 2 a.m. on July 14, 1967, jolting him and his wife from sleep. A voice tore through the line: You're going to Newark. Bring your riot gear. A few hours later, McLemore, the first Black state trooper in New Jersey history, was crammed into the back of a black-and-white, charging up the New Jersey Turnpike in a convoy of police cruisers carrying men who meant to end the chaos that had engulfed the state's largest city.