UK Engineering at Paducah Collaboration Aims to Reduce Plastic, Produce Safe, Inexpensive Cooking Fuel

By Kel Hahn
uky.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — Jeffrey Seay, PJC Board of Trustees Engineering Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Kentucky College of Engineering Extended Campus at Paducah (UK Paducah), has collaborated with partners in numerous countries, including Ethiopia, Senegal, Uganda and India, for the purpose of finding new ways to convert harmful waste into fuel for everyday use.

