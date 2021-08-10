UK College of Nursing’s Zim Okoli to be Inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — The University of Kentucky College of Nursing announces that Chizimuzo “Zim” Okoli, Ph.D., has been selected to be a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Okoli is a professor at the UK College of Nursing, director of the Behavioral Health and Wellness Environments for Living and Learning (BHWELL), and director of behavioral health research and evidence-based practice at Eastern State Hospital.