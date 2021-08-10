Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

UK College of Nursing’s Zim Okoli to be Inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing

By Parry Barrows
uky.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) — The University of Kentucky College of Nursing announces that Chizimuzo “Zim” Okoli, Ph.D., has been selected to be a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Okoli is a professor at the UK College of Nursing, director of the Behavioral Health and Wellness Environments for Living and Learning (BHWELL), and director of behavioral health research and evidence-based practice at Eastern State Hospital.

uknow.uky.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk College Of Nursing#The Uk College Of Nursing#Eastern State Hospital#Academy#Cihr#The Marriott Marquis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy