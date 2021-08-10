Cancel
Danbury, CT

Meyer Jabara Hotels Unveils Enterprise Technology Initiative

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanbury, Conn. - At a time when many hotel companies continue to cut costs and operate with reduced teams, Meyer Jabara Hotels is investing in its people and properties by adding technologies that will help its 29 U.S. hotels streamline their business processes and expand on the services available to associates. Through strategic partnerships with Altec, Ceridian, Kalibri Labs, Profit Sword, and Snappy, Meyer Jabara Hotels will be deploying solutions that streamline vital document processes, pay employees on demand, benchmark property performance and improve productivity, drive business intelligence, and reward employees with digital tipping while providing cashless and contactless convenience to guests. Meyer Jabara Hotels’ technology investment will not stop there. The hotel management company and ownership group is investigating other guest-facing technologies that improve experiences for guests and drive profits for owners.

