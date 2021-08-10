Meyer Jabara Hotels Unveils Enterprise Technology Initiative

When it comes to hotel tech, we may all agree that PMSs are at the top of the food chain. It's semantically already in the name itself: a PMS is the SYSTEM used to MANAGE your PROPERTY. This gives the software connotations of centrality in operations. However, a new wave of leaner systems is rising: PMSs are becoming "hubs" rather than all-in-one solutions, using open APIs to allow users to plug in other software and tools as needed. These systems are less about "managing the property," and more about integrating third-party software. In this environment, where do PMSs sit in one's tech stack? Is the classic notion of PMS outdated? Will the future of hotel tech be less reliant on PMSs as we know them?