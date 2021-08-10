Cancel
Franklin County, AR

Franklin County sheriff found guilty on two counts

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT SMITH -- Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen has been found guilty of two of three federal accusations of unreasonable force against detainees. A jury on Monday convicted Boen, 51, of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law stemming from two use-of-force incidents against detainees resulting in bodily injury in 2018. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and additional fines, according to Charlie Robbins, public information officer for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

www.arkansasonline.com

