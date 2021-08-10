Other days

TEXARKANA -- Sensational reports, emanating from unknown sources for some time past to the effect that Texarkana's water supply was contaminated with typhoid germs have caused much annoyance and some uneasiness among the residents. Announcement was made today, however, by Secretary Melton of the Chamber of Commerce, that a complete analysis had just been completed with the result that the water supplied through the waterworks main and also that at Spring Lake park is absolutely free from impurity or contamination of any kind -- "as nearly free," the report said, as any water supply could be.