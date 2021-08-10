Why is vacation so expensive? Blame business travel (or lack of it)
As travel returns, you might start feeling some airfare sticker shock. It’s not necessarily because more people are vacationing again, though they certainly are. It’s more likely because fewer people are doing trips for business. And when business travelers don’t travel, leisure travel can get more expensive. It may seem counterintuitive, but these premium-paying travelers generally help subsidize leisure travel.www.hospitalitynet.org
