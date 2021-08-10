Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Why is vacation so expensive? Blame business travel (or lack of it)

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs travel returns, you might start feeling some airfare sticker shock. It’s not necessarily because more people are vacationing again, though they certainly are. It’s more likely because fewer people are doing trips for business. And when business travelers don’t travel, leisure travel can get more expensive. It may seem counterintuitive, but these premium-paying travelers generally help subsidize leisure travel.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#American Express Axp#Global Business Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
TravelCNBC

6 strategies to save you real money on travel

The demand for travel has steadily increased over the last year, even though the Covid-19 pandemic is far from being over. Through the first nine days of August, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened over 18 million passengers, nearly three times more than the same time last year. While still...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Deloitte Report: Return to a world transformed - How the pandemic is reshaping corporate travel

Corporate travel, which took a big hit during the pandemic, is showing green shoots again. But will it approach prepandemic levels any time soon? How will the shift toward remote work affect the return of internal meetings, client visits, and conferences? The answers to these questions will determine how businesses and travel providers pivot to function in the new normal.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

Is COVID Testing The Next Airline Ancillary Revenue Pot Of Gold?

While air travel in some markets is resuming, most international air travel markets remain in the doldrums. Few people expect a significant reboot in the short term. But most people see COVID-19 testing figuring in any future international travel over the next few years. A COVID-19 testing industry emerging, and airlines are key players. One of the outcomes is COVID-19 testing is shaping up as an important source of ancillary revenue for airlines.
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Should You Cancel Your Trip?

That has been the difference between a total embrace of air travel and letting out a pent-up demand, and a sudden apprehension to traveling. Welcome to the impact of the Delta variant, the latest – and some say more easily transmissible – strain of the coronavirus. On August 2, airline...
Travelrobbreport.com

Why You Should Consider Travel Insurance for Your Next Luxury Vacation

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. You may be planning a luxury trip to commemorate a milestone birthday, celebrate a special anniversary or have a family gathering....
TravelSKIFT

IHG CEO Softens Stance on Brand Bloat and 8 Other Top Travel Stories This Week

In Skift’s top travel stories this week, IHG is launching its 17th brand, global consultancies will cut business travel spend, Oyo edged toward an initial public offering, and British Airways’ parent grew its startup accelerator during the pandemic. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any...
Travelsimpleflying.com

How The Qatar Airways IATA Travel Pass Trial Is Progressing

This summer, Qatar Airways became the first carrier to successfully verify vaccine status with the IATA Travel Pass. The Doha-based airline was also the first airline in the Middle East to launch the pass, doing so on its Istanbul route on March 11th. Amid this progress, Simple Flying caught up with Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Officer Customer Experience of Qatar Airways, about the growth of the initiative.
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

Despite concerns, travel agents inundated with pent-up demand

Best Tours & Travel is seeing a surge in demand for bus tours as the economy continues to open and restrictions on travel and entertainment loosen across the nation. With entertainment and travel stilted for most of 2020 because of the pandemic, an eager public is ready to hit the road.
Travelelliott.org

Do you get a refund on your travel insurance if you die?

Janet Fried and her husband had big plans to take a Mediterranean cruise next year with Tauck, a luxury tour operator. They looked forward to casting off in Marseille, France, on a small ship and visiting exotic ports of call in Corsica, Italy, and Sicily. But they’ll never have that...
TravelFergus Falls Daily Journal

Vacationing: serious business

In 2008 I graduated from the University of North Dakota with an undergraduate degree in theatre arts and a beautiful Norwegian girlfriend. So, naturally, I followed my Norwegian girlfriend home to Bergen, Norway. We settled and started our life together, and if there is one thing I’ve learned about Norwegians living up here near the Arctic Circle it is this: Norwegians take summer vacation very seriously.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Travel Back on Agenda as Hoteliers in the Med See Bookings Rocket

More than 60% of small and independent hoteliers in the Mediterranean say bookings are rising faster than at any time in the last 12 months. The second quarterly report of 2021 from the Boutique Hotel Barometer of independent hoteliers revealed owners in Greece and Spain recovered the quickest between April-June, with about 80% of hoteliers seeing higher booking levels above the previous year.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Growing Search Volume, Longer Search Windows Point to Return of Traveler Optimism

With nearly three-quarters of consumers saying they’re planning a trip in the next 12 months, new search data corroborates that more travelers are optimistic about the return of travel. According to Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 Travel Recovery Trend Report, which combines the online travel giant’s first-party data and custom research,...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The Brave New World of Booking Direct

Over much of the last decade, OTAs (online travel agencies) have become the most common way that people book hotels. These companies streamlined the booking process and added convenient features (such as easy price comparison) at a time when most hotels lacked an effective digital presence. As the OTAs’ share of bookings grew, they were able to charge higher commissions, meaning less revenue for the hotels themselves. In response, many hoteliers took a stance to win business back and reclaim direct bookings.
TravelComputerworld

Old-fashioned business travel is dead (but don't blame the pandemic)

Everyone knows that business travel nearly stopped during the pandemic. But not everyone agrees about what happens next. Hotels and airlines are optimistic, saying it's only a matter of time before the sector comes roaring back to its former glory. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates splits the difference, saying business travel will come back but stay at only 50% of its former strength.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

The New Wave Of Brand Loyalty

Travel has gone through a year of unprecedented challenges. 2020 was, without a doubt, the single most difficult year in the hospitality industry in recent history. With that behind us, we enter unchartered waters where anything is possible. Now, as travel emerges from a slumber, hoteliers have a unique opportunity to reshape customers' purchasing habits that were all but forgotten.
TravelMotley Fool

Why Travel Insurance Is So Important This Summer

Taking a trip this summer? Be sure to buy insurance to protect yourself. After spending most of 2020 stuck at home, many people have been gearing up to take a big trip this summer. And given that more countries are finally opening their doors to U.S. travelers, the timing may seem perfect for a getaway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy