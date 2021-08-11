More August steam ahead with a cooling downpour possible
Rinse and repeat. A stretch of typical August heat and humidity will dominate the weather pattern this week. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm due to dangerous heat index values. Most areas will see "feels like" temperatures between 106 to 110. We will still have a chance for a few cooling downpours, but the overall coverage will be isolated. High temperatures will soar in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure you take the necessary heat safety measures and keep a close eye on your kids, the elderly and your pets.
Daytime heating could help fire up some scattered storms, but the coverage will be isolated. Here's what's possible today.Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone. What can we expect for the work week, any big changes? More of the same, heat and humidity for all, a few afternoon downpours for some. Is there anything to be concerned about in the tropics? Tropical Storm Fred has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings for parts of the Caribbean. It could wind up in the eastern Gulf this weekend. It does not appear to be a threat for the upper Texas coast. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update . NOAA has also released an updated outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season. RADAR MAPS: Southeast Texas Houston Harris County Galveston County Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties Brazoria/Matagorda Counties SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Comments / 0