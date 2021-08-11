More August steam ahead with a cooling downpour possible

Rinse and repeat. A stretch of typical August heat and humidity will dominate the weather pattern this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm due to dangerous heat index values. Most areas will see "feels like" temperatures between 106 to 110.

We will still have a chance for a few cooling downpours, but the overall coverage will be isolated. High temperatures will soar in the mid to upper 90s.

Make sure you take the necessary heat safety measures and keep a close eye on your kids, the elderly and your pets.

Daytime heating could help fire up some scattered storms, but the coverage will be isolated. Here's what's possible today.

More of the same, heat and humidity for all, a few afternoon downpours for some.

Tropical Storm Fred has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings for parts of the Caribbean. It could wind up in the eastern Gulf this weekend. It does not appear to be a threat for the upper Texas coast. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update

