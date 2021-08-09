Cancel
Public Health

Fake vaccination cards pose potential public health risk

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN, USA — Many universities and employers are beginning to require COVID-19 vaccination. Now, there is some concern people will be buying or making fake vaccination cards, pretending to be inoculated when they are actually susceptible to the virus. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has not had any complaints related...

