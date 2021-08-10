3-alarm fire rips through historic New Hartford building

A large fire tore through a historic building in downtown New Hartford this morning.

The building on Bridge Street contained 14 apartments and six businesses, known locally as the New Hartford House. The building had stood there since the 1800s.

Officials said all tenants have been accounted for and safe. A Burlington firefighter was taken to the hospital after experiencing a serious medical issue at the fire scene and was in serious condition. Two other firefighters suffered from minor injuries.

At this time it's unknown what sparked the fire. Officials said the initial call came in around 2:30 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the roof. The flames then spread to all three floors of the building.

"As soon as he came running in to tell us in the other room, a window had exploded in and a big backdrop of flames came shooting in," said resident Christine Civitillo who had lived in the building for a year.

Crews from all over Litchfield County were brought in to assist the New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department. In total, over 100 firefighters were called to the scene to help douse the flames.

The back portion of the building is partially collapsed. It's where the fire began, according to officials.

“There was a really glaring fire alarm going off," said Allen Deeds, a neighbor across the street. "Like the whole town — you could hear it.”

“It’s devastating to be woken up in the middle of the night to a smoke alarm," said Red Cross spokesperson Eric Oubre, "You have two minutes from the sound of that smoke alarm to get out of the house and it is so important that people have working smoke alarms in the house.”

Route 44 is also closed in the area while crews work.

At least three firefighters have been taken to the hospital for injuries. Officials said two suffered only minor injuries but one firefighter suffered a 'serious medical issues' and was rushed to UConn Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM