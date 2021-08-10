FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Lunatic

Audiences and film professionals at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival will have the opportunity to watch exclusively on the big screen the first two episodes of the first seasons of the series Awake, Time of Evil, Bad Blood, Black Wedding and The Golden Boy, as well as meet the cast. All of them were made in Serbia, which suggests the high popularity of Serbian shows in the region as well as a well-developed Serbian production. "In the production of regional drama series this year, Serbia is certainly in the lead, which is evident in our selection for this year, characterised by striking performances of regionally famous actors and topics related to this area. The programme includes suspenseful crime dramas, a psychological thriller with an aspect of mystery, series based on famous literary works and a contemporary story about dreams, idols and football," said Tina Hajon, programmer of the Avantpremiere Series programme.