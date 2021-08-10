Cancel
FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Everything That Is Wrong with You

By Tina Kalinić
filmneweurope.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO: Urša Menart, whose debut feature My Last Year as A Loser was a great success in Slovenia, winning Best Film and Best Screenplay Awards at the national film festival, is presenting her second feature film project Everything That Is Wrong with You at Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink Co-production Market, which will take place from 14 till 19 August 2021.

