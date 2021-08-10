FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Everything That Is Wrong with You

PODGORICA: Bojan Stijovic is in development with his feature debut Brothers / Braca, a drama written by the European Prize for Literature winner Stefan Boskovic. After living in Denmark for twenty years, famous writer Niko Boskovic comes back to his birthplace, the village Grahovo. He visits his younger brother Masan, the village priest, with whom he has a complicated relationship. Masan never forgave Niko for having to stay and take care of the property and their father. On the way to Grahovo, Niko accidentally kills a man with his car. Horrified and shocked, he throws the body down a cliff and runs. Eventually, he tells his brother the truth. Despite being a religious and moral man, Masan decides to help his brother in hiding the crime. In the meantime, the peasants prepare a big party in Niko’s honour. Jointly hiding the crime opens Pandora’s box of suppressed emotions. Suddenly roles are changing. In trying to protect his brother, the inferior Masan takes over the position of the leader.