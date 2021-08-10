United States of Wildfire

Oregon is continuing to suffer from an exceptionally dry summer due to varying levels of droughts currently being felt all over the state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 24 percent of Oregon is experiencing exceptional drought, 73 percent is experiencing extreme drought, and 96 percent is experiencing severe drought. An extended period of abnormally parched lands is already a perfect fuel for more wildfires to flare up and spread quickly, and when multiple lightning storms backed by little rain or none at all continue to be added to the mix, the inevitability is that much greater.