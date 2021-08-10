Cancel
Boone, NC

State of emergency issued in Boone, indoor mask mandate reinstated

WCNC
 3 days ago

Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz announced a state of emergency in the town limits that includes an indoor mask mandate.

In a release issued on Aug. 6, Brantz highlighted a significant rise in cases as a reason for the declaration. The release also indicated many people being asymptomatic and able to spread the virus without knowing it as reasons contributed.

Appalachian State University, which is set to begin in-person classes on Aug. 16, has also issued a campus-wide indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

The state of emergency and mandate restrictions are set to take effect Tuesday, Aug. 10, starting at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

At a news conference last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state stopped short of issuing a new mask mandate because "everybody knows what to do," but urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This spike in cases is happening faster than past increases and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said one person can spread delta to six others.

Related
Gaston County, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Announces Indoor Mask Mandate For All Employees

GASTON CO., N.C. — Beginning Friday, August 13th an indoor mandatory mask mandate will be put into place for all Gaston County employees regardless of vaccination status. Officials say the decision was made in light of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within the county. Health officials say on...
Greenville, SCwspa.com

Gov. McMaster addresses current state of coronavirus in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Governor Henry McMaster was in Greenville on Wednesday for an endorsement press conference, but also took questions about the state of coronavirus in South Carolina. The governor touched on several points regarding the pandemic, the overall takeaway being that individuals need to research the information and make the best decisions for themselves and their families.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Delegates Urge Gov. Hogan To Extend State Of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates requested Governor Larry Hogan extend Maryland’s state of emergency amid a steady rise in key Covid metrics in the state as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. On Thursday, the state reported over 1,000 new Covid cases within 24 hours for the first time since April. Governor Hogan said in an August press conference that nearly 100% of new Covid cases processed were of the Delta variant. The state of emergency ended July 1, but some provisions remained in effect for 45 days and will end Sunday. The Delegates praised Governor Hogan’s early response to...
Guilford County, NCWITN

2 more North Carolina counties initiate face mask mandates

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - Two more county governments in North Carolina have announced face covering requirements in indoor spaces, citing the recent stark increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Guilford County and Orange County governments announced countywide indoor face mask mandates starting later this week for everyone, regardless of...
Raleigh, NCCharlotteObserver.com

NC lawmaker hospitalized after announcing his wife had COVID-19

N.C. Rep. Keith Kidwell is hospitalized Friday after writing on Facebook that his wife, Viki, has COVID-19. The Beaufort County Republican Party asked people to gather at 6:30 p.m. outside the Beaufort County Hospital to pray for the Kidwells, the hospital workers and other patients. House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed...
Haywood County, NCmy40.tv

COVID-19 cluster identified at Haywood County restaurant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a Haywood County restaurant, according to the Haywood County Department of Health and Human Services. “We identified a cluster at Frankie’s,” Haywood County Public Health Director, Sarah Henderson said. “They currently have five cases that we’ve identified in-house.”. A...
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

Mississippi Gov. Reeves announces that he will extend his COVID emergency order

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he will extend for 30 more days his State of Emergency order that addresses the COVID-19 pandemic. “The extension will ease the process of marshalling additional resources for our response (that I described yesterday), allow our system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and will keep options open for use of the great men and women of the MS National Guard,” Reeves said in a statement on social media.

