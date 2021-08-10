State of emergency issued in Boone, indoor mask mandate reinstated

Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz announced a state of emergency in the town limits that includes an indoor mask mandate.

In a release issued on Aug. 6, Brantz highlighted a significant rise in cases as a reason for the declaration. The release also indicated many people being asymptomatic and able to spread the virus without knowing it as reasons contributed.

Appalachian State University, which is set to begin in-person classes on Aug. 16, has also issued a campus-wide indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status

The state of emergency and mandate restrictions are set to take effect Tuesday, Aug. 10, starting at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

At a news conference last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state stopped short of issuing a new mask mandate because "everybody knows what to do," but urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This spike in cases is happening faster than past increases and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said one person can spread delta to six others.

