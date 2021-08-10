ACGC grad Kingery and Northwestern ready to follow national runner-up finish with another great year

(Orange City) The Northwestern College football team finished last season as the NAIA national runner-up. The Red Raiders bring back the majority of their roster including junior linebacker Ben Kingery.

Kingery says the goal for the team this year is to make it back to the championship game and win it. “Keep the ball rolling with the momentum we have going into the season. Just make strides and take every game one at a time and play our best ball. For me it’s to improve in all aspects of my game. Stride everywhere and try to see the field and start this year.”

While the Red Raiders won’t have a lot of holes to fill in their lineup, Kingery will do everything in his power to earn a spot. “You always need to come in with the mindset that it’s your role, but it’s also your role to lose. You always need to come in and work your hardest and do whatever you can and that’s just my mindset right now.”

Focusing solely on defense has helped Kingery learn a lot about his craft. “College ball is different than high school. Playing one side of the ball you are focusing all of your time and energy into one certain position. The technical things that come along with playing linebacker and my knowledge of the game have improved immensely.”

Last year made for a long season because the regular season and playoffs were split up between the fall and spring. Nonetheless, getting to the national championship game was a great experience. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but getting to go down to Grambling and experience that and play on that field and we flew private. We got to be with the team just by ourself. Our quarterfinal and semifinal games were my two favorite football games I’ve ever played in. They both came down to the wire. Grand View and Morningside are really great teams and Lindsey Wilson. It was a great spring season.”

Kingery was on the kickoff and punt team last season. His start of the season was deterred by a quarantine period and then after one day of practice he had his appendix taken out. “I had a six or seven week recovery from that so I didn’t really have a great opportunity to showcase my skills and try to get that starting spot.” He’s feeling good physically heading into his junior year. “I feel great. I lost some weight. I’m feeling faster and quicker. I feel good, I’m ready to go.”

Kingery says of his time so far at Northwestern…It’s a great place, I love it, and wouldn’t trade it for the world.” They are #2 in the preseason coaches poll. They’ll travel to Presentation College on Saturday, August 28th.