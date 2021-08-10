Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange City, IA

ACGC grad Kingery and Northwestern ready to follow national runner-up finish with another great year

By Bennett Blake
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhLgm_0bN40EE500

(Orange City) The Northwestern College football team finished last season as the NAIA national runner-up. The Red Raiders bring back the majority of their roster including junior linebacker Ben Kingery.

Kingery says the goal for the team this year is to make it back to the championship game and win it. “Keep the ball rolling with the momentum we have going into the season. Just make strides and take every game one at a time and play our best ball. For me it’s to improve in all aspects of my game. Stride everywhere and try to see the field and start this year.”

While the Red Raiders won’t have a lot of holes to fill in their lineup, Kingery will do everything in his power to earn a spot. “You always need to come in with the mindset that it’s your role, but it’s also your role to lose. You always need to come in and work your hardest and do whatever you can and that’s just my mindset right now.”

Focusing solely on defense has helped Kingery learn a lot about his craft. “College ball is different than high school. Playing one side of the ball you are focusing all of your time and energy into one certain position. The technical things that come along with playing linebacker and my knowledge of the game have improved immensely.”

Last year made for a long season because the regular season and playoffs were split up between the fall and spring. Nonetheless, getting to the national championship game was a great experience. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but getting to go down to Grambling and experience that and play on that field and we flew private. We got to be with the team just by ourself. Our quarterfinal and semifinal games were my two favorite football games I’ve ever played in. They both came down to the wire. Grand View and Morningside are really great teams and Lindsey Wilson. It was a great spring season.”

Kingery was on the kickoff and punt team last season. His start of the season was deterred by a quarantine period and then after one day of practice he had his appendix taken out. “I had a six or seven week recovery from that so I didn’t really have a great opportunity to showcase my skills and try to get that starting spot.” He’s feeling good physically heading into his junior year. “I feel great. I lost some weight. I’m feeling faster and quicker. I feel good, I’m ready to go.”

Kingery says of his time so far at Northwestern…It’s a great place, I love it, and wouldn’t trade it for the world.” They are #2 in the preseason coaches poll. They’ll travel to Presentation College on Saturday, August 28th.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange City, IA
College Sports
Orange City, IA
Sports
Orange City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Orange City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Northwestern College#College Football#Great Year#American Football#Acgc#Naia#The Red Raiders#Grand View#Presentation College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Harlan, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Harlan alum Jenny (Hosack) Hamilton hired as Cyclone head girls track coach

(Harlan) Jenny Hamilton will take over as the new girls track coach at Harlan. Hamilton, a former Harlan runner, follows in the footsteps of head coach Doug Renkly. She previously coached both cross country and track at AHSTW. With the Lady Vikes in 2019 she led the team to a 3rd place state finish in cross country. Hamilton is the daughter of longtime great Bill Hosack who coached the Cyclones for many years.
VolleyballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

CAM volleyball ready to compete for conference title

(Anita) CAM finished as the runner-up in the Rolling Valley Conference volleyball standings a year ago. The Cougars were one game back of RVC champ Coon Rapids-Bayard. They’ll be looking to compete towards the top once again. Coach Jenna Maiers says, “From what I remember from last year coming back in our conference Boyer Valley has a pretty strong team. I think they are going to see a lot of good play this year. Woodbine has a pretty decent middle that could give us some trouble. We are really hoping to be at the top of the conference.”
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Loaded ACGC boys cross country lineup eyes state title

(Guthrie Center) ACGC cross country coach Colin Shawgo isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to expectations for his boys team this year. The Chargers are after a state championship. The group finished 4th last year and didn’t graduate any varsity runners. “Maquoketa Valley didn’t graduate anyone either and they were pretty high at the state meet. I think they are probably our #1 competition coming into the season. There is a crew from Central Decatur dropping down from Class 2A and I went to school with their coach and know he does great things there. They are going to be a team to watch. Earlham is bringing back some guys and they could be pretty good. South Winneshiek beat us out last year, so we’ve got our eyes on them this year.”
Avoca, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Six out of eight varsity regulars return for AHSTW volleyball

(Avoca) AHSTW has a lot of key personnel back and is ready to put a strong foot forward in 2021. The Lady Vikes put together a strong offseason and are carrying that into the start of practice this week. Coach Kelsey Muxfeldt says, “It’s gone pretty well. We had a lot of girls show up this summer for open gyms and strength and conditioning just to kind of get a jump on working on skills and fundamentals. The first few days of practice have gone well. The girls have really shown up and put in some work.”
Elk Horn, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK volleyball brings back main core of players

(Elk Horn) Much of the same personnel is back for Exira-EHK volleyball. The Spartans return a core of players that have 2-3 years of varsity experience. That group includes Shay Burmeister, Quinn Grubbs, Mollie Rasmussen, Alisa Partridge, Katie Anderson, and Makenzie Riley. Head coach Courtney Peppers says, “We are probably the shortest team around so they have to play pretty big and they are always up for the challenge. They always fight for it and try their hardest to find a way. They just don’t give up. I’ve told the girls as long as they play as hard as they can and leave everything out on the floor and are enjoying it that’s what I want them to get out of it.”
High SchoolPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Area girls basketball coaches weigh in on shot clock

(Area) Earlier this week the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the implementation of a :35 shot clock for the 2022-23 basketball season. KSOM/KS95.7 Sports is gathering reactions from area coaches including CAM’s Joe Wollum and Nodaway Valley’s Brian Eisbach. The topic has been heavily debated by basketball fans,...
Nodaway, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley volleyball features big group of seniors

(Greenfield) The Nodaway Valley volleyball program has won at least 20 matches in each of the last two seasons. This year the Wolverines have a lot to replace. Gone are multi-year starters Natalie Younker, Lexi Shike, and Corinne Bond among others. Head coach Allison Kiburz says, “I think this year will be an interesting year. We did lose a lot of good seniors last year, but we still have a bunch of good experience coming back as well. I know a lot of other conference teams lost a bunch of their key players. I think it’s going to be kind of up in the air this year. I think we do have a pretty good lineup ready to jump in and replace those girls we are going to be missing.”
High SchoolPosted by
Western Iowa Today

IHSBCA All-State Baseball

(State) All State Baseball Teams are out from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Class 1A Captains were Blaine Harpenau (St. Mary’s, Remsen) and Cy Patterson (St. Albert). The Class 2A Captain was Van Meter’s Zach Pleggenkuhle. The 3A Captain was Owen Puk (Marion). The Class 4A Captain was Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley).
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cyclones Sign Olympian Marina González

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State gymnastics Head Coach Jay Ronayne has announced the signing of Marina González. A native of Madrid, Spain, González competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for Spain in artistic gymnastics. “Marina has been a high-level International Elite for quite a while,” Ronayne said. “Her innate talent,...
MLBPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pregame Underway For MLB Game In Dyersville

(Dyersville, IA) — The pregame events began in Dyersville Wednesday in preparation for the Major League Baseball game on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams Movie Site. Dyersville Chamber Director Karla Thompson, says the festivities planned for visitors are called “Beyond the Game.” The events include a showing of the movie “The Field of Dreams” on the big screen in Dyersville’s City Square tonight at 7 and another showing at 6 Thursday night.
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Track & Field: Earlier start date in spring 2022

(Boone) Following recommendations from the joint track and field advisory committee, the start date for the 2022 season has been updated to allow for more practice time ahead of spring competition. The first practice date will now be Monday, February 21, ahead of the previous date of Monday, February 28....

Comments / 0

Community Policy