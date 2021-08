Who doesn’t like classic and antique cars? If you like chrome and shining metal, this is your weekend. Joe Mama’s Car Show in Jerome will occupy City Park much of the day Saturday. Some events began Friday. You can get some details by clicking this link. If you finish early looking at the cars in Jerome, you could hop across the Perrine Bridge and stop at City Park in Twin Falls. The Summer Showdown Car Show begins at 11:00 o’clock in the morning and wraps at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon.