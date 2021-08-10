Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cortes Jr., Yankees to take on Lynch, Royals

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

New York Yankees (62-50, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.05 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +136, Yankees -158; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and New York will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 28-26 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .387 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 30-25 away from home. New York has slugged .392 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .504.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-6. Clay Holmes notched his fourth victory and Luke Voit went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Greg Holland took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 27 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 114 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .252 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

531K+
Followers
297K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Nestor Cortes Jr.
Person
Jesse Hahn
Person
Clarke Schmidt
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman makes Giant decision about future

Mike Tauchman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Bay Area. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees outfielder “went unclaimed on outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants announced Monday night. Tauchman crossed the three-year mark in terms of Major League service time just last week, giving him the option of rejecting the assignment should he choose. The Giants made no indication that Tauchman was rejecting, though players typically have a day or two from the time of the announcement to weigh whether to accept.”
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

New York Yankee Trade Parade Continues

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing like his job depends on it. Maybe it does and the same goes for his manager. Though both will be quickly employed if let go, it is not the same as being at the head of the New York Yankees organization. Early Thursday evening, Cashman added a power hitting first baseman, with four Gold Gloves and a World Series ring to his line-up.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees: Clint Frazier seems to call out NYY in series of tweets

Wondering where Clint Frazier’s been, New York Yankees fans? It surely seems like he’s gotten the Jacoby Ellsbury treatment, doesn’t it?. Unexplained medical issues. Updates that are few and far between. Roster upgrades that seem to leave him in the dust. What is going on?. Frazier’s been out of action...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka still believes in NYY based on latest comments

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 30: Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles' new pitcher Masahiro Tanaka attends a press conference on January 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images) The New York Yankees are a starting pitcher, several bullpen pieces, and a few powerful lefty bats short thus far in...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 Zack Britton trades NYY must pursue this offseason

Very sorry for this painful imagery, but clearly, the Cincinnati Reds insist on both contending for postseason spots and absorbing the entire Yankees bullpen. At the deadline, Cincy added Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa in a money-clearing transaction that cleared money for nothing, Dire Straits-style. In prior years, these two teams have matched up in both the Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman deals, two of the most infamous trades in recent Yankee history.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ 6 biggest concerns with tough White Sox on deck | COVID, Joey Gallo, errors

KANSAS CITY — It would be hard for even the most self-loathing of Yankees fans to complain right now. Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Royals meant the Yankees have won 12 of their last 16 games. Sure, they’ve gotten fat on mostly weak opponents (Marlins, Orioles, Mariners, Royals) over that span. But good teams are supposed to beat bad teams, and the Yankees are doing just that.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Luis Severino ‘didn’t feel right’ during warmups

CHICAGO — Luis Severino was scheduled to make what might have been his final rehab start Friday before potentially rejoining the Yankees rotation next week, but Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager Doug Davis told reporters the right-hander said “he didn’t feel right” during warm-ups and didn’t take the mound for the RailRiders.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from Yankees series win

The New York Yankees entered last night’s early evening game after a 3-1 win over the Marlins last night when the Yankees saw their newest hitter Anthony Rizzo hit a 449′ foot home run at LoanDepot Park in Miami. He became an instant Yankee favorite. The Yankees had the same lineup featuring 4 lefty hitters, including another new Yankee, Joey Gallo. Domingo German faced the Marlins Trevor Rogers. Rizzo hit another home run, and the Yankees won it 4-2. Just before the game, Marlins manager Don Mattingly although vaccinated, tested positive for the Covid virus, the bench coach James Rowson managed the game.
MLBDaily Star

Cortes Jr. expected to start for New York against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (56-49, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will face off...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees relying on Nestor Cortes Jr. in depleted rotation

Nestor Cortes Jr. certainly fits the bill of a crafty lefty. But in his third go-around with the Yankees, Cortes has been much more than that. Beyond just a recent pinch-running escapade, Cortes’ versatility has been a boon for the Yankees this season, both in his ability to fill different roles and utilize various windups and arm slots to keep opposing batters off-balance. It has resulted in the 1.93 ERA he will take into Thursday’s start against the Mariners, his fourth of the season and 12th appearance overall.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Cortes Jr. expected to start as Yankees host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (58-51, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (58-49, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -195, Mariners +163; over/under is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy