Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Orioles

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Detroit Tigers (54-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-72, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (6-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-5, 7.67 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -113, Tigers -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-34 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .400 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .552 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Tigers are 22-35 on the road. Detroit is slugging .397 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a slugging percentage of .461.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Erasmo Ramirez earned his first victory and Robbie Grossman went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for Detroit. Spenser Watkins registered his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini ranks second on the Orioles with 60 RBIs and is batting .258.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .415.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .253 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion), Chris Davis: (back), Pedro Severino: (knee).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Matthew Boyd
Person
Travis Lakins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tigers announce roster move after loss to Indians

The Detroit Tigers announced the following roster move following today’s disappointing setback at the hands of the division rival Cleveland Indians. They’ve optioned shortstop Zack Short to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in anticipation of Niko Goodrum being activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles:. Following today’s...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups: Kyle Schwarber has arrived

The Red Sox, desperately needing a winning streak, face the cellar-dwelling Orioles tonight at Fenway Park behind Nick Pivetta (7:10 p.m., NESN). So... the 20-run game was fun, but the euphoria short-lived, as the Rays punched the Sox down to five games back yesterday in a laugher. Fortunately the Yankees were owned to smithereens in the Field of Dreams game on a walk-off Tim Anderson home run, meaning the Bronx Bombers are 2 games back of Boston, with Toronto 2.5 games back, heading into tonight.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Spenser Watkins, Orioles attempt to take series against Tigers

The Baltimore Orioles have shown signs of life over the past week. On Sunday at Detroit, they’ll seek their seventh victory in the past nine games. The Orioles have won the past two games of the four-game series after the Tigers captured Thursday’s opener. “I’m excited for where this team...
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting for Orioles Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Tigers take down Orioles to split series

Eric Haase drove in two runs and Detroit's pitchers held Baltimore scoreless in the last eight innings as the Tigers defeated the Orioles 6-2 on Sunday. Jeimer Candelario had two hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Robbie Grossman tripled, scored twice and knocked in a run. Miguel Cabrera...
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs Tigers, 1:10 PM

Spenser Watkins dominated through his first three starts but finally hit a wall his last time out. The rookie limited opponents to just one run in his first three starts, but stumbled through four innings of four run ball his last time out. The Marlins tagged Watkins for nine hits and struck out just once. Watkins had not allowed more than four hits in a game, and struck out seven in his previous start against the Rays.
MLBchatsports.com

Means, Franco lead Orioles to 5-2 win over Tigers

John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Saturday night. Means (5-3) gave up one run on four hits and recorded his first victory since May 5. The left-hander was making his third start since going on the injured list in early June with a left shoulder strain.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game vs. Baltimore Orioles: Starting pitchers for Sunday's series finale

Detroit Tigers (50-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-66) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 74 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.80 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-1,...
MLB927thevan.com

Tigers get early runs, hang on for series finale win against Orioles

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers scored three in the first inning and rolled from there as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. Eric Haase drove in two runs with a double in the first. Erasmo Ramirez picked up the win for the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera gets his shot at no. 500 at home

The Detroit Tigers are looking to eclipse the .500 mark in the 2021 season, but right now, the focus is on something greater. Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is still chasing the elusive 500th home run, but he’s on the verge of greatness. Currently, at 499 career home runs...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers rookie Casey Mize gives up three home runs in 4-1 loss to Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers rookie Casey Mize maneuvered through difficult jams for most of Wednesday's start. The 24-year-old worked around a leadoff walk in the first inning, a leadoff single in the third and a leadoff double in the fourth. He seemed on his way to giving the Tigers a chance to beat the Boston Red Sox, after doing so previously with a solid start May 5 at Fenway Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Casey Mize: Suffers sixth loss

Mize (6-6) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out three. Mize was sharp through four innings, with a J.D. Martinez solo shot his only blemish, but he struggled in the fifth. The 24-year-old allowed two more home runs in the frame, including a two-run shot by Enrique Hernandez. Mize has mostly done better at limiting home runs this season, as his HR/9 is down from 2.2 in 2020 to 1.5 so far in 2021, so perhaps this was just a minor hiccup against a tough lineup. Mize lines up to face a softer Baltimore lineup in his next scheduled start Tuesday. He pitched seven innings against the Orioles on Thursday without allowing an earned run.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers cap weekend with win over Orioles

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers scored three runs in the first inning and never relinquished their lead, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Tigers (51-57) split the four-game series with the Orioles (37-67) and will get their first day off in more than two weeks on Monday.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles 5, Tigers 2: Defensive blunders burn Detroit in loss

The Tigers didn’t do much offensively, and a pair of defensive miscues unraveled an otherwise quality start from Matt Manning as they fell 5-2 to the Orioles on Saturday. Manning took the mound looking to build on a run of three solid outings. Overall he was once again reasonably good but also showed the need for growth in terms of commanding his full mix of pitches. Still, this would’ve have been a very strong start had his defense not let him down at crucial points in the game.
MLBchatsports.com

Pivotal error in 6th puts Tigers behind 8-ball in loss to Orioles

Detroit — Rookie right-hander Matt Manning was out of the sixth inning with no damage, about to walk off the mound with a solid, quality start, keeping the Tigers down by just one skinny run. But what should have been an inning-ending 6-4 fielder’s choice ended up igniting a three-run...

Comments / 0

Community Policy