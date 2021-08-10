Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mills expected to start for the Cubs against the Brewers

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers (66-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 31-24 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .334.

The Brewers have gone 34-19 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Brewers won the last meeting 15-7. Trevor Richards earned his third victory and Luis Urias went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Rex Brothers registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 78 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

531K+
Followers
297K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
John Axford
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Brett Anderson
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Austin Romine
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Kohl Stewart
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Davies expected to start as Cubs host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (65-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-60, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (8-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +163, White Sox -191; over/under...
MLBnewradiosports.com

Two for Tuesday for Brewers, Cubs

Rain will force the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs to take Ernie Banks' advice and play two games on Tuesday. The game was delayed for incoming inclement weather ahead of the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start before it was officially postponed a couple of hours later. The two teams will play a split doubleheader with the first seven-inning game take place at 1:20 p.m. and the second starting at 7:05 p.m.
Chicago, ILwhbl.com

Brewers/Cubs Rained Out

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – Monday night’s Milwaukee Brewers game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs was postponed due to rain. The game is set to be made up Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader with two seven-inning games. The first game is scheduled for 1:20pm and the second...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Travis Shaw Returning To Red Sox As Boston Claims 1B Off Waivers

Welcome back, Travis Shaw. The Red Sox are bringing the veteran first baseman back to Boston, claiming him off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. According to Bradford, the plan is for Shaw to join the Red Sox in New York on Tuesday.
MLBi70sports.com

Cubs swept by Brewers, release Arrieta and place Contreras on IL

(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs were swept by the Brewers following a blowout 17-4 loss at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks allowed nine runs over four innings to take the loss for Chicago, which has dropped eight straight. Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs. (Chicago, IL) — Jake...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willson Contreras batting second in Cubs' Wednesday lineup against Brewers

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras will handle catching responsibilities after Robinson Chirinos was benched on Wednesday evening. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Contreras to score 12.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,200.
MLBbleachernation.com

Adbert Alzolay’s Hamstring and the Cubs Rotation Mess

*This post is brought to you by Cynch, the new propane home delivery service. They deliver your grill tank right to your doorstep and take away your old tank for just $10 with the Bleacher Nation promo code "BN10". Just enter your address, leave the tank on your porch/driveway, and Cynch will do the rest.*
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Christian Yelich needs an adjustment outside the strike zone

Everyone is trying to figure out what is “wrong” with Christian Yelich. Despite the Milwaukee Brewers being among the best teams in baseball, its franchise outfielder has lost all semblance of power and barely looks like the elite hitter he was in 2018 and 2019. What if the solution is...
MLBallfans.co

Brewers Roster: Looming Decisions on Vogelbach and Shaw

Back in June the Milwaukee Brewers lost both Daniel Vogelbach and Travis Shaw within a few weeks of one another due to injury. Vogelbach hurt his hamstring while Shaw dislocated his left shoulder. Fast forward a few months and we now have a situation where both players will be eligible to return to the Brewers within a few days from one another.
MLBWLUC

Brewers blast slumping Cubs

CHICAGO, Il. (WLUC) - Luis Urias tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Pina drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs. Urias homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year. Pina had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep. The Cubs have lost eight in a row.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kevin Newman, Bryan Reynolds power Pirates past Brewers

Kevin Newman doubled four times and Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in four runs Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 14-4 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Jacob Stallings added a two-run single for the Pirates, who erased...
MLBdoorcountydailynews.com

Brewers embarrass Cubs in four-game sweep

Another big inning for the Milwaukee Brewers secured the sweep over their NL Central rival Chicago Cubs with a 17-4 win at Wrigley Field Thursday afternoon. Even though Brandon Woodruff started the game, the Brewers did not need him to do much, pitching only three innings of two-hit, one-run ball. His only run given up was via a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. That was preceded by a five-run frame highlighted by a two-run Jace Peterson homer and two RBI single by Willy Adames. Manny Pina put the game out of reach officially in the fifth inning with a grand slam against the Cubs' Kyle Hendricks to make it 9-1. Pina would homer again in the sixth inning following a Peterson RBI single that made it 13-1. After a three-run homer by the Brewers' Luis Urias, the Cubs' no-name offense would get some runs in the seventh thanks to back-to-back homers from Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom. The Brewers got one of those runs back in the ninth on a Urias solo shot.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Chicago Cubs to visit the Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs (52-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-67, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers rebound to shut out Pirates in nightcap

Rowdy Tellez and Avisail Garcia homered, and four Brewers pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. It was a contrast to the first game, which Pittsburgh won 14-4, pounding out 19 hits in six...
MLBSportsGrid

Elieser Hernandez Starts for Marlins Against Cubs

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez will make his third start after a stint on the 60-day IL this season. https://twitter.com/J_McPherson1126/status/1426914001406111747. In what appears to be an injury-riddled season for Hernandez, he last pitched in a 5-3 no-decision to the Pittsburgh Pirates...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs activate Jason Heyward, option Greg Deichmann

The Cubs have activated Jason Heyward from the IL, per a team announcement. In a corresponding move, Greg Deichmann has been optioned to Triple-A. This is the inverse of the roster move from 10 days ago, when Deichmann was called up as Heyward went onto the IL. This was the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy