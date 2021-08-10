Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Happ expected to start for the Cardinals against Pirates

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (55-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +107, Cardinals -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 23-30 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .529 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Cardinals are 23-31 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .387 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .515.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-2. Max Kranick notched his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Johan Oviedo registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 48 extra base hits and is batting .306.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs and has 68 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .229 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

531K+
Followers
297K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Steven Brault
Person
Max Moroff
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Dakota Hudson
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Trevor Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds, Bets: J.A. Happ O/U 4.5 Strikeout Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. J.A. Happ O/U 4.5 STRIKEOUTS VS. PIRATES. The 38-year-old J.A. Happ will make his second...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Happ's first win as a Cardinal

ST. LOUIS, MO - J.A. Happ finally got his first win as a Cardinal after beating his former team Pittsburg Pirates, in 4-1 game. He opened the game with three flawless frames and allowed only one hit solo home run. Six innings, five strikeouts, 86 pitches (53 strikes), and three baserunners for the left-hander.
MLBmaryvilleforum.com

Happ, Cardinals to take on Bubic, Royals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-66, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (6-6, 6.34 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (3-5, 4.43 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +105, Cardinals -123; over/under is...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' J.A. Happ: Cruises to easy win

Happ (7-6) allowed five hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Royals. Happ had a slight hiccup in the second inning but worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam. His offense racked up seven runs in the first two innings and he earned his second consecutive win. The veteran lefty has been terrific since he was traded to St. Louis, allowing three runs over 16.2 innings (1.62 ERA) with an 11:5 K:BB in three outings. Happ is projected to face the Pirates at home next weekend.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals already regretting Jon Lester trade

One start into the Jon Lester era in St. Louis Cardinals history and it’s likely that the Redbirds are already wondering why they made a trade for him. Lester made his debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday night and the results were anything but impressive. In five innings, the 37-year-old southpaw surrendered six runs on nine hits as the Atlanta Braves went on to record a 6-1 victory in St. Louis.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBchatsports.com

It’s time to show the St. Louis Cardinals some tough love

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 26: The St. Louis Cardinals Fredbird works on solving a puzzle during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on September 26, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) With the St Louis Cardinals seemingly...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: The Paul DeJong dilemma

Although he has a team-friendly contract, St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is quite possibly playing his way out of the team’s future plans. Should the Cardinals explore upgrades at the shortstop position?. Flashback to 2019, and you’ll see a potential franchise cornerstone player named Paul DeJong making his first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals (finally) receive encouraging injury news

Finally, some positive St Louis Cardinals news: After losing Wade LeBlanc to the injured list, it appears that his absence won’t be an extended one. The St. Louis Cardinals were this close to having their rotation back at full strength. Jack Flaherty was days away from returning and Miles Mikolas wouldn’t be too far behind. Then Kwang Hyun Kim was missing starts with an elbow injury and then Wade LeBlanc departed from a recent start against the Pittsburgh Pirates with elbow soreness.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How the Cardinals can replace Dylan Carlson if he misses time

The St Louis Cardinals can ill afford to lose any player, but losing Dylan Carlson would be a tough blow to overcome with 48 games to go. The St. Louis Cardinals took a gamble with their outfield this season. They believed that Harrison Bader would take a leap in center field while remaining optimistic that Tyler O’Neill, a power hitting and a Gold Glove caliber defender, would benefit from more playing time. But they put all their chips in on Dylan Carlson, a talented rookie outfielder, and believed that his play would make the Cardinals outfield an above average unit.
MLBtheScore

D-Backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter vs. Padres in 1st big-league start

Tyler Gilbert has etched his name in baseball's history books. In just his first major-league start and fourth appearance overall, Gilbert threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-0 win at Chase Field. He clinched the no-no by getting Tommy Pham - who...
MLBneworleanssun.com

Diamondbacks OF Kole Calhoun (hamstring) placed on IL

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring prior to Thursday night's home game against the San Diego Padres. Calhoun was injured while running the bases during the second inning of Wednesday's loss against the San Francisco Giants. It is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy