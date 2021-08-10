Cancel
Espino scheduled to start for Nationals at Mets

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Washington Nationals (50-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (56-55, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -242, Nationals +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 33-20 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .331.

The Nationals have gone 21-32 away from home. Washington is slugging .418 as a unit. Juan Soto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-4. Paolo Espino earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Jerad Eickhoff registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 91 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

