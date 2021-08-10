Stripling scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Angels

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-56, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +124, Blue Jays -144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.

The Angels are 30-26 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .303.

The Blue Jays have gone 29-26 away from home. Toronto is slugging .458 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .635.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 15-1. Steven Matz earned his second victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs for Toronto. Jose Quintana took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 64 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 35 home runs and has 87 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Bo Bichette: (shin), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.