Bena, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Sheriff in northwestern Meinnesota's Cass County today reported a tragic accidental shooting. A News Release issued by Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies were called to a home in Bena just before 4 o'clock this morning and were told a three-year-old girl had been shot. Family members were rushing the child to a hospital in nearby Deer River when they were intercepted by an ambulance crew, who attempted live-saving measures before the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bena is located about halfway between Bemidji and Grand Rapids on Lake Winnibigoshish.