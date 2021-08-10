Cancel
Rodriguez expected to start for Boston against Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays (68-44, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-49, second in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (2-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -119, Rays +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will play on Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 33-22 in home games in 2020. Boston is slugging .436 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rays are 33-22 in road games. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .358.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-2. Shane McClanahan earned his fifth victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Nick Pivetta registered his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 47 extra base hits and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (elbow), Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (knee), Randy Arozarena: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

