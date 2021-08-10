Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mother Any of His Money After She Said Something Mean About His Writing

"You get nothing because you said that." Quentin Tarantino really knows how to hold a grudge. Appearing on a recent episode of Brian Koppelman's The Moment podcast, Tarantino opened up about how he was "really bad at my studies in school" as a kid. He said it got so bad he was "officially known as the dumb kid in class." As he explained it, he "excelled at the things I cared about" -- mainly English and History -- but couldn't even "barely squeak by" on anything else.