Gallen, Diamondbacks to face Wood, Giants

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-78, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-41, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -222, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The Giants are 35-17 on their home turf. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .410.

The Diamondbacks are 14-43 on the road. Arizona has slugged .372 this season. Pavin Smith leads the team with a .416 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Tyler Rogers earned his third victory and Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for San Francisco. Tyler Gilbert took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 43 extra base hits and is batting .222.

Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

