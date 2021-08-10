Identity Resolution Strategies Are Critical For Marketers To Continue Consumer Engagement and Satisfaction In An Increasingly Complex Ecosystem–According to a New Independent Consulting Study from Tapad
Study reveals that brands with more mature identity programs were significantly more likely to be successful in achieving their key objectives. Tapad, a global leader in cross-device digital identity resolution and a part of Experian, has commissioned Forrester Consulting, part of a leading research and advisory firm, to conduct a new study that evaluates the current state of customer data-driven marketing and explores how marketers can use identity solutions to deliver privacy safe and engaging experiences, in an evolving data landscape.martechseries.com
