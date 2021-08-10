Cancel
Technology

Identity Resolution Strategies Are Critical For Marketers To Continue Consumer Engagement and Satisfaction In An Increasingly Complex Ecosystem–According to a New Independent Consulting Study from Tapad

Cover picture for the articleStudy reveals that brands with more mature identity programs were significantly more likely to be successful in achieving their key objectives. Tapad, a global leader in cross-device digital identity resolution and a part of Experian, has commissioned Forrester Consulting, part of a leading research and advisory firm, to conduct a new study that evaluates the current state of customer data-driven marketing and explores how marketers can use identity solutions to deliver privacy safe and engaging experiences, in an evolving data landscape.

Vivek Sharma
