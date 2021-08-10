Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

NY’s Little Orchestra mourns Joanne, 73

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanne Bernstein was a leader at Little Orchestra, ArtsConnection and New York Young Audiences. Dear Members of The Little Orchestra Society Family,. It is with profound sadness that we share with you about the passing of our friend, mentor, and colleague, Joanne Bernstein-Cohen. Joanne recently and successfully overcame heart surgery and a diagnosis of leukemia but died due to complications of a virus (adenovirus) that attacked her new immune system. Joanne was a fighter. She never backed down from a challenge. And we will always remember her strong, passionate, and nurturing spirit. Our deepest sympathies go to her family and friends who cherished her quick wit, thoughtful perspectives, impeccable taste, and her appreciation and love for those around her.

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Little Orchestra#Artsconnection#New York Young Audiences#Nyc#L O S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicSlipped Disc

Mourning for an Italian maestro, 75

Rome Opera has announced the death of its former music director Gianluigi Gelmetti. A busy freelance maestro, Gelmetti held few regular positions, He was Principal Conductor of the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestr and the Schwetzingen Festival, 1989-1998. From 2000 to 2009 he was in charge at Rome Opera. From 2004 to 2008, he was Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and for five years from 2012 he was chief of the Orchestre Philharmonique in his home town, Monte-Carlo.
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Review: Philly Orchestra's SPAC return a celebratory one

SARATOGA SPRINGS — “We are here to celebrate human connection,” said Yannick Nezet-Seguin, music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, on Wednesday night at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. That remark spoke to the joy, celebration and relief shared by the healthy-sized crowd at the orchestra’s first Saratoga performance after the COVID shutdowns of 2020. SPAC President Elizabeth Sobol described the accomplishment of reuniting orchestra and audience amid an ongoing pandemic as “utterly miraculous.”
Musicoperawire.com

English Symphony Orchestra to Stream ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’

The English Symphony Orchestra is set to release a video performance of “Bluebeard’s Castle” between August 13-17, 2021. The showcase will be conducted by Kenneth Woods, who will be joined by April Fredrick as Judith and David Stout as Bluebeard, who previously worked together on “Jane Eyre” in 2016. “Vocally,...
MusicPosted by
DFW Community News

Orchestra Registration

Orchestra registration will take place on Thursday, August 12. You do not need to stay the entire time, but simply come and go as you please between 5-7pm. Due to construction, please enter via Senior Way. Students and parents, please join us for pizza, ice cream (from Tongue in Cheek) and fun as we gather required forms, try on uniforms, and prepare the instruments for this new school year. Students will receive a coupon for one free ice cream. Parents and guests can purchase a coupon for $4. You’ll also have the chance to see Mrs. Livings and meet our new assistant director, Mr. Nickerson!
MusicSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Wigmore Hall – lunchtime concerts

The programming from the grand old lady of Wigmore Street has kept me going through the pandemic. The best place in London to hear chamber music had been providing concerts, recitals and good musical conversation throughout the past year and, although they are now once again open for business, John Gilhooly, the indefatigable director of the hall continues to programme tasty online and livestreamed concerts for our pleasure. They have been free to watch, although the quality alone has demanded that I pay something to ensure that they continue. Do become a Friend of Wigmore Hall, it’s only £50 a year and worth it for the advance notice of who’s coming and who’s playing what.
MusicSlipped Disc

Viola influencer dies at 72

Chamber musicians the world over are mourning the death of Vladimir Mendelssohn, a formidable performer and teacher of Romanian origin who became a fixture of the festival season. In 2005 he became director of the Kuhmo chamber music festival in sub-Arctic Finland. Appointed professor of chamber music at the Paris...
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shares Photo Of Her Son Next to ‘Respect’ Poster

American Idol finalist and academy award winning actress Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable photo of her son and his friends clearly proud of her role in Respect, an upcoming biopic about Aretha Franklin. Hudson shared a photo on social media of her son in front of the movie poster. Hudson...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

The tip Aretha Franklin gave Jennifer Hudson about playing her

It’s not often that a legend gives a compliment to a younger performer. Aretha Franklin told Jennifer Hudson she would win an Oscar for playing her. The 39-year-old actress-and-singer is set to portray the late Queen of Soul — who died in 2018 — in the upcoming biopic Respect, and she has recalled being left speechless when the music legend surprised her with the compliment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Nikki takes on Sally and some Phick love

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy