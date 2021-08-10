NY’s Little Orchestra mourns Joanne, 73
Joanne Bernstein was a leader at Little Orchestra, ArtsConnection and New York Young Audiences. Dear Members of The Little Orchestra Society Family,. It is with profound sadness that we share with you about the passing of our friend, mentor, and colleague, Joanne Bernstein-Cohen. Joanne recently and successfully overcame heart surgery and a diagnosis of leukemia but died due to complications of a virus (adenovirus) that attacked her new immune system. Joanne was a fighter. She never backed down from a challenge. And we will always remember her strong, passionate, and nurturing spirit. Our deepest sympathies go to her family and friends who cherished her quick wit, thoughtful perspectives, impeccable taste, and her appreciation and love for those around her.slippedisc.com
Comments / 0