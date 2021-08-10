NY’s Little Orchestra mourns Joanne, 73

The programming from the grand old lady of Wigmore Street has kept me going through the pandemic. The best place in London to hear chamber music had been providing concerts, recitals and good musical conversation throughout the past year and, although they are now once again open for business, John Gilhooly, the indefatigable director of the hall continues to programme tasty online and livestreamed concerts for our pleasure. They have been free to watch, although the quality alone has demanded that I pay something to ensure that they continue. Do become a Friend of Wigmore Hall, it’s only £50 a year and worth it for the advance notice of who’s coming and who’s playing what.