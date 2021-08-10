George Li: We Asian pianists are not alike
The American silver-medallist at the Tchakovsky Competition has lashed out at racial profiling of classical artists. “I’ve had many severe moments,” reflects Li, whose parents are from China. “It’s really important to not racially profile anyone and make generalizations. They’re not helpful. Lang Lang’s musical expression is completely different from Yuja [Wang]’s, which is different from Seong-Jin Cho’s, which is different from mine. Everybody has a different statement.”slippedisc.com
