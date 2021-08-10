George Li: We Asian pianists are not alike

Mandarin Chinese is filled with ambiguities; slight variations in tone can yield completely different meanings for otherwise homophonic words. Translation, then, is an understandably tricky affair. And on their latest album 之 / OF, synesthetic sound artist Li Yilei attempts an even more difficult translation from poetry to music. Growing up with undiagnosed Asperger’s, Li is familiar with the tenuous relationship between language and meaning. In this new record, they have crafted 12 ambient tracks to represent 12 poems associated with each hour, musing on the effect that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on our understanding of time.