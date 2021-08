Mnet’s “Girls Planet 999” has unveiled videos of the three groups of trainees practicing the show’s signal song “O.O.O”!. The new survival show surrounds female Korean, Chinese, and Japanese contestants who have the same dream of debuting in an idol group despite having different languages and cultures. Their growth as they head towards their goal will unfold in the imaginary world named “Girls Planet.” Yeo Jin Goo is the MC of the program, while Tiffany and Sunmi are participating as K-pop Masters.