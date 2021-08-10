Another Mixed Day For Asian Equities

There are increasing concerns that the economy could enter into a period of stagflation. Stagflation occurs when economic growth slows at the same time inflation levels rise. Investors who are concerned about stagflation returning should consider buying the 3 following stocks: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL).There are increasing concerns that the economy could enter into a period of stagflation. Stagflation occurs when economic growth slows at the same time inflation levels rise. Currently, there are concerns that economic growth will be negatively affected by the increase in coronavirus cases and inflation is rising at its fastest pace since 2008.