Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Another Mixed Day For Asian Equities

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Wall Street had a mixed session, torn between delta concerns and Fed tapering following a jump in the JOLTS job opening above 10 million and hawkish comments from Fed officials. In the end, Wall Street chose delta hedging, rotating modestly out of growth and back to their technology happy place. The S&P 500 eased 0.09%, the Nasdaq edged 0.16% higher, while the Down Jones fell by 0.31%. In Asia, US futures have continued to sag, all three indices down by around 0.15%.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Europe#Asian#Fed#Down Jones#Ipo#Kospi#The Shanghai Composite#Csi#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is arguably the best tool people have to build long-term wealth. While the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of roughly 10% over time, there are some individual stocks that have fared much better. Home Depot (NYSE:HD), the world's leading home-improvement chain, is a company that's produced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

These high-quality stocks have the intangibles to make investors rich over time. Since the curtain lifted on 2021, the stock market has proved unstoppable. It's been nine months and counting since the benchmark S&P 500 has even undergone a 5% correction. Yet even with the broader market consistently nipping at record highs, value can still be found.
StocksMySanAntonio

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Chinese Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Well, ARK Invest portfolio manager Cathie Wood recently lowered her biggest exchange-traded fund’s (ETF) holdings in Chinese stocks to 0.2% of the portfolio (as of Aug. 9), down from approximately 8% in February. ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) currently has $25.5 billion in assets. That’s a considerable retreat. And while Wood...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks to Buy as Worries About Stagflation Rise

There are increasing concerns that the economy could enter into a period of stagflation. Stagflation occurs when economic growth slows at the same time inflation levels rise. Investors who are concerned about stagflation returning should consider buying the 3 following stocks: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL).There are increasing concerns that the economy could enter into a period of stagflation. Stagflation occurs when economic growth slows at the same time inflation levels rise. Currently, there are concerns that economic growth will be negatively affected by the increase in coronavirus cases and inflation is rising at its fastest pace since 2008.
Stocksinvesting.com

Weekly Stock Market And Economy Recap: S&P 500 Uptrend Continues

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) increased to $205.89 this past week. The forward EPS is now +29.5% year-to-date. 91.4% of S&P 500 companies have now reported Q2 results. 87% have beaten estimates, and results have come in a combined +16.4% above expectations. Q2 EPS growth is now +93.8%. (I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv)
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Tipped To End Slide On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,515-point plateau although it may find support on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 270 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,400-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Asian Stocks Mixed As China Recovery Weakens

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday morning, as the resurgence of the Delta coronavirus variant continued to weigh on economies globally, including in China where new data showed activity slowed more than expected in July. Retail sales expanded 8.5 percent in July year-on-year and industrial output was up 6.4 percent,...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 Tech Forecasts for the Week Ahead

It was another week of strength for US equities, with all of the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 putting in gains on the week. The big story in stocks is the outperformance of the Dow. While the Nasdaq has been ripping for some time, the Dow finally put in a strong move above the 35k level.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asian equities retreat after world stocks hit new record

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.59%, having closed lower on each of the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with the spread of the delta variant coronavirus and China's regulatory curbs keeping underlying sentiment cautious. The Chinese government has unveiled a five-year and 10-point plan outlining tighter regulation of much of its economy. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 8.44 points, or...
Marketsactionforex.com

China’s Market Has Further Room To Fall

Asian markets remain under pressure on Friday, despite the highs of the US markets and a brisk strengthening of European indices. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5%, and the China A50 blue-chip index was down 0.2%. At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.6%, and Korea’s Kospi is down 1.4%.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise; Olam chooses London for IPO

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns over higher inflation, while Singapore's Olam International chose London for the initial public offering of its food ingredients arm. A jump in US producer prices on Thursday added to expectations the Federal...
Stocksactionforex.com

S&P 500 Index Soars As US Growth Accelerates

US stocks continued their bullish momentum overnight after the strong US producer price index (PPI) data. The numbers showed that the American producer price index rose from 7.3% in June to 7.8% in July as companies continued facing higher costs. Core PPI rose from 5.6% to 6.2% in July. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims declined from 387k to 375k while the continuing claims declined to more than 2.66 million. These numbers provide more evidence that the economy is doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy