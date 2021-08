The British pound continues to struggle with the 50 day EMA as you can see that we have seen the 50 day EMA offer quite a bit of selling pressure over the last three or four days. We touched it initially during the trading session and then turned around to break down towards the lows of the previous session. If we break down below the lows of the previous session, that would be a negative sign and could send this market down towards the 200 day EMA.