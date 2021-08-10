As Markets Underestimate Fed’s Hawkishness, The Dollar Is Set To Rise

Last week the number of new jobless claims was 375,000 (previously 387,000) in the US. The labor market is slowly recovering. In July, the US producer price index increased more than expected as high inflation and strong demand, driven by the economic recovery, continue to damage supply chains. The producer price index increased by 7.8% within the last 12 months; this is the highest value since 2010. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading in growth due to strengthening health care, technology, and consumer goods sectors. The Dow Jones and S&am;P 500 reached new all-time highs for the third session in a row. Inflation data remains the main leverage of the US Federal Reserve now. Although inflation in the United States has slowed down, the Fed will not reduce the quantitative easing (QE) program. Therefore, the major US indices are likely to continue rising until the next inflation statistics.