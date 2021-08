Overnight, LINK/USD retraced and tested the previous $25. As of this writing, Chainlink is trading at $26.76 against the US dollar. In our Chainlink price analysis, LINK/USD pair price has been trending upwards since breaking of resistance near $25. The coin’s price action retraced a descending triangle at the close of yesterday’s session to a higher low of $23.9. However, an early morning uptrend saw the bulls break above $25 and we anticipate that trend to continue and set the next major support level at $30.