XAU/USD Bounces Off Support

The Euro fell a bit during the course of the early hours on Monday but found enough support underneath to make a vague attempt at recovery. At this point in time, it is more likely than not going to continue to see selling pressure above, so it is probably only a matter of time before we see sellers again. After the massive crash on Friday, it should not be a huge surprise to see that there is a little bit of a bounce back. Nonetheless, that massive candlestick from the Friday session certainly suggests that we have further to go to the downside, so I think it is only a matter of time before we do break down below the lows of the day and continue towards the 1.17 level, possibly even down to the 1.16 level.