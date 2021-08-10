Cancel
XAU/USD Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XAU/USD exchange rate bounced off a support level at 1686.0 on Monday. As a result, Gold surged by 634 pips or 3.76% against the US Dollar during yesterday’s trading session. Technical indicators flash selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, sellers could drive the precious...

www.actionforex.com

MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD holds monthly support near 1.2520 on softer USD

USD/CAD prints mild gains on the first trading day of the week. US Dollar Index pares part of its previous week gains on dismal data. The Canadian dollar weighs down by weaker commodity prices, Trudeau calls for snap elections. USD/CAD extends the previous week sluggish movement with minute gains on...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looking for Support

The Euro has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to dance around the 1.17 level underneath. The 1.17 level underneath of course is the support level that has caused the previous bounce, so the fact that we are hanging around here is not a huge surprise. If we were to break down below the 1.17 level it opens up the possibility of a move towards the 1.16 level underneath, as it is a major support level that extends down to the 1.15 handle.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Trades Sideways

The US Dollar against the Japanese Yen consolidated below the 110.60 level on Thursday. The currency pair traded between the 55– and 100– hour SMAs during Thursday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Therefore, the exchange rate could edge higher within the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD finds support above 1.1720 on a quiet session

US dollar trims gains across the board amid low volatility. EUR/USD falls modestly, as the euro’s recovery lacks persistence. The EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1721 and then bounced to the upside trimming losses. It rose back above 1.1730 on a quiet session. It still remains in negative territory but off lows dollar’s momentum evaporates.
Marketsactionforex.com

XAU/USD Breached 100- Hour SMA

The yellow metal’s price edged higher by 267 pips or 1.55% on Wednesday. The surge was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the commodity could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern through the following trading session. The potential target for the precious metal would be near the 1800.00 level.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Short-Term Support Test Could Develop Today

The USD/BRL has delivered another dose of awkward volatility the past few days of trading. On the 9th of August the Forex pair suddenly traded higher and came within sight of the 5.3000 juncture. The last time the USD/BRL had traded above this mark was nearly one month before on the 8th of July. On the 20th of July the USD/BRL also toyed with higher levels and traded near marks of 5.2900. Intriguingly, the on the 8th and 20th of July after coming within sight of these apex junctures, the USD/BRL was able to exhibit a rather strong dose of selling.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Bitcoin – Retracement Complete or Brief Pause?

Bitcoin is slightly lower on Thursday, having stalled in the middle of the week following strong rallies this month. The 50 fib level – April highs to June lows – is putting up a bit of a fight as resistance, although I don’t think it will keep the crypto bulls at bay for much longer. This rally has some real momentum and I think we’re just seeing some brief profit taking.
Currenciesactionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

During the news release about the dollar index decline, the European currency, which has an inverse correlation with the US dollar, increased by 0.17% yesterday. But European inflation data is still weak. Germany annual inflation rate increased from 2.3% to 3.8% in July, which is in line with economists’ forecasts, but inflation is still rising.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Drops to $160 Support

The Litecoin price is dropping with a loss of 3.21% after touching the daily high of $179.79. LTC/USD experiences a 3.21% price drop over the past 24 hours of trading as the coin is now trading below the upper boundary of the channel but looks like it might be headed beneath the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, any further bearish movement below the 9-day moving average could see the Litecoin price headed towards the $160 level and it is likely to occur if the coin continues to drop in the next few days.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: The 1.17 support looks vulnerable to breakage – TDS

US CPI largely came in line with expectations though the core MoM measure printed a touch below consensus. Markets seem to have latched onto the latter with a knee-jerk hit to the USD. However, EUR/USD rallies are likely to fade, according to Mazen Issa, Senior FX Strategist at TD Securities.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears are taking on bulls at key support

USD is on the backfoot following a miss in US CPI data. USD/CAD bears testing the commitments in the daily support structure. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2495 and down nearly 0.2% at the time of writing as it attempts to correct from the lows of the day marked down at 1.2489 so far.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Support and Resistance Tests For EUR/USD and GBP/CHF

Can you believe it’s the middle of the trading week?. Whether you like trading the majors or if currency crosses are more your style, I got your back with swing and long-term opportunities on EUR/USD and GBP/CHF. Check them out!. GBP/CHF: 4-hour. GBP/CHF is struggling to sustain its upswing around...
Marketsactionforex.com

NZD/USD Regains Strength, Dips Remain Supported

NZD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7000 resistance zone. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 0.6995 on the 4-hours chart. The US CPI increased 5.4% in July 2021 (YoY), similar to the last reading. The UK GDP is likely to increase 4.8% in Q2 2021...
Currenciesgold-eagle.com

XAU/USD to recover towards the $1750 mark – Commerzbank

(August 11) Gold’s spike lower has exhausted ahead of the March lows at $1679/$1677. Strategists at Commerzbank favour some consolidation/recovery as the sell-off has not damaged the underlying long term bull trend. “Gold saw a massive spike lower and has sold off to the March lows at $1679/$1677, which are...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Bounces from Major Support

The NASDAQ 100 fell a bit during the trading session on Monday to crash into the 15,000 level. The 15,000 level has a certain amount of psychology attached to it and is previous resistance. The fact that we have pulled back to that level and balanced is a good sign and suggests that perhaps the NASDAQ 100 is going to continue to hang about in a significant uptrend like we have for quite some time.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD: Decline Brings Important Support into Consideration

The EUR/USD has slipped the past couple of trading days and its current value has the world’s most liquid Forex pair within sight of technical lows achieved in late March. The current price of the EUR/USD is near the 17.40000 ratio and quick trading abounds. On the 2nd of August....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, upsides seems limited

A modest USD pullback assisted EUR/USD to stage a modest bounce from multi-month lows. Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields should act as a tailwind for the USD. COVID-19 jitters might further underpin the safe-haven USD and cap the upside for the major. The EUR/USD...
Currenciesactionforex.com

XAU/USD Tests 4-Month Low

The yellow metal’s price has plummeted by 6.55% since Friday’s trading session. However, the commodity rebounded from a support line at 1686.1 during the Asian session on Monday. The exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the...
Currenciesfxempire.com

EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Reaches Towards Major Support

The Euro fell a bit during the course of the early hours on Monday but found enough support underneath to make a vague attempt at recovery. At this point in time, it is more likely than not going to continue to see selling pressure above, so it is probably only a matter of time before we see sellers again. After the massive crash on Friday, it should not be a huge surprise to see that there is a little bit of a bounce back. Nonetheless, that massive candlestick from the Friday session certainly suggests that we have further to go to the downside, so I think it is only a matter of time before we do break down below the lows of the day and continue towards the 1.17 level, possibly even down to the 1.16 level.

