EURJPY Maintains Descending Move Below Short-Term SMAs

EURJPY could not find enough buyers to overcome the 130.55 level last week, with the spotlight shifting again towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Encouragingly, however, the RSI indicator is pointing up in the negative territory, providing some optimism that the bulls may not give up the battle yet. On the other hand, the stochastic oscillator is sloping downwards after the bearish cross within the %K and %D lines, overall mirroring the latest downside move from the more-than-three-year high of 134.11.