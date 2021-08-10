Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Crude Oil Prices Crawl Back As China Cases Rise

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of crude oil crawled back after having one of its worst days this year. Brent, the global benchmark, rose from $68.2 to $69.2 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose from $65.2 to $66.86. These prices are substantially lower than the highest levels this year as investors remain concerned about demand as the Delta variant continues. A key worry is China, where the number of cases is rising. Chinese authorities cancelled all large-scale events and exhibitions to curb the spread. At the same time, some key companies like Amazon and Wells Fargo have recently delayed their return-to-work plans as the Delta variant spreads. Oil stocks like ExxonMobil, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell fell by more than 2% on Monday.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#Oil Stocks#Chinese#Amazon#Wells Fargo#Exxonmobil#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#American#Senate#Cargill#Continental Grains#Sanderson Farms#Canadian Pacific#Draftkings#Golden Nugget Online#German#The Zew Institute#Eurusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
CNN

Is the oil market broken?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. Are the supply and demand fundamentals that have governed oil markets for decades coming unstuck?. In normal times, a surge in demand and rising prices would trigger...
Trafficfroggyweb.com

Oil falls as Delta surge clouds fuel demand outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping for a third session, as government-imposed restrictions on mobility to counter the spread of the Delta variant raised worries about a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 1.1%, at $69.79 a barrel by...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Tipped To End Slide On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,515-point plateau although it may find support on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures fall as investors wary of delta variant spread

Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning Asian trade Aug. 16 as investor concerns over the fast spreading delta variant resurfaced amid restrictive movement curbs in oil consuming giant China and growing number of cases in the US. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators for Aug 16-20

Crude oil futures were lower in mid-morning trade in Asia Aug. 16 as investor concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant resurfaced amid restrictive movement curbs in oil consuming giant China and a growing number of cases in the US. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as data showing a significant drop in U.S. consumer sentiment, China's regulatory curbs, sinking crude oil prices and concerns about the impact of surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the region is weighing on investor sentiment and rendering the mood cautious. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
Trafficseeitmarket.com

Crude Oil Price Reversal Positive For Energy Sector & Stocks

Crude oil prices have reversed course and are pushing back higher once more. This comes after oil prices held a key support level. The latest price action is a near-term positive for Crude Oil (and the Energy sector) and has me looking for a push higher in the days ahead. In fact, I think there is a good possibility of pushing back to new all-time highs in weeks ahead before seasonal weakness sets in.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Russia's oil machine to hit record output highs by summer 2022

Russia may reach record-high output levels of oil by summer 2022, and may then further raise production to a peak of some 12.2 million barrels per day in 2023, Norway's Rystad Energy consultancy predicts. "The [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies] coalition's recent agreement to steadily raise oil...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Cheap USA Oil Snapped Up in Asia

(Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are snapping up cheap U.S. crude cargoes despite lingering demand concerns due to the latest Covid-19 resurgence, with the flurry of deals likely to be at the expense of Middle Eastern barrels. Chinese, Indian and South Korean companies have purchased at least 7 million barrels this...
Traffickitco.com

Oil slips but set for weekly gain despite forecast for weaker demand

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Friday, but was on track to post a slight weekly gain, broadly shrugging off a warning from the International Energy Agency that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing oil demand. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was down 58 cents, or...
Trafficactionforex.com

Oil’s Momentum Fades

Oil prices fell overnight as the International Energy Agency did an about-face from last month and lowered its global consumption forecasts. The main driver, of course, has been the lightning-fast spread of the delta-variant virus across the globe. Brent crude fell by 0.60% to $71.15 a barrel, and WTI fell...
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices drop as demand concerns persist

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Friday as traders worried that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would threaten oil demand recovery. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 65 cents to settle at 68.44 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 72 cents to close at 70.59 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Extends Declines On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were declining for the second day running on Friday amid concerns that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant will curtail oil demand growth as the year progresses. Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $71.19 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at...
Stocksactionforex.com

S&P 500 Index Soars As US Growth Accelerates

US stocks continued their bullish momentum overnight after the strong US producer price index (PPI) data. The numbers showed that the American producer price index rose from 7.3% in June to 7.8% in July as companies continued facing higher costs. Core PPI rose from 5.6% to 6.2% in July. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims declined from 387k to 375k while the continuing claims declined to more than 2.66 million. These numbers provide more evidence that the economy is doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy