Crude Oil Prices Crawl Back As China Cases Rise
The price of crude oil crawled back after having one of its worst days this year. Brent, the global benchmark, rose from $68.2 to $69.2 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose from $65.2 to $66.86. These prices are substantially lower than the highest levels this year as investors remain concerned about demand as the Delta variant continues. A key worry is China, where the number of cases is rising. Chinese authorities cancelled all large-scale events and exhibitions to curb the spread. At the same time, some key companies like Amazon and Wells Fargo have recently delayed their return-to-work plans as the Delta variant spreads. Oil stocks like ExxonMobil, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell fell by more than 2% on Monday.www.actionforex.com
