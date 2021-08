The British pound declined to the lowest level in three weeks as worries about the strength of the UK economy remained. Data published on Thursday showed that the country’s manufacturing, industrial, and construction output rose at a slower pace in June. At the same time, further data showed that the country’s housing market was starting to cool down. For example, the housing market saw less activity in July, according to data by the chartered institute of surveyors. The sterling also declined against the US dollar because of the strong US producer price index (PPI) data published yesterday.