The US Dollar Rally Continues

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

The US Dollar rose overnight once again, propelled higher by rising US yields, hawkish Fed-speak and perhaps some delta-variant risk-hedging flows. The dollar index rose by 0.20% to 92.97 overnight, with a resistance test at 93.20 seemingly inevitable. That will open further gains to 93.50 and then 94.30. Only a fall through 92.60 changes the narrative.

www.actionforex.com

Businessactionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrencies Forecast

The forecast given last week has come true 100%. Recall that 70% of experts suggested that EUR/USD will test the late March low at 1.1700 once again. And it did drop to the level of 1.1705 as early as Wednesday. However, the drivers for further strengthening the US currency were not enough, and the pair was moving in reverse, north, for the second half of the week.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks set for cautious open on China, delta risks

(Aug 16): Asian stocks are set for a steady start Monday as investors await key Chinese data to gauge how the delta virus strain is impacting the recovery from the pandemic. Futures fell in Japan and Australia but inched higher in Hong Kong, while U.S. contracts dipped. U.S. stocks eked out another record Friday but a drop in consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, pushing down Treasury yields and the dollar.
RetailFXStreet.com

US dollar bulls looking for reversion of the drop

US dollar down in the dumps following Friday's data. US Consumer Sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. At the time of writing, the US dollar is where we left off from Friday, trading within a 92.493 and 92.553 range in consolidation following a drop in Friday's plunging consumer sentiment data.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in charge to the 61.8% Fibo

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. XAU/USD is trading at $1,779.16 and flat after Friday's price action. Gold took advantage of a drop in the US dollar on Friday following a...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Down as U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls, Trims Fed Taper Bets

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near a one-week low. The U.S. currency slumped the most in almost seven weeks on Friday after a sharp fall in. U.S. consumer confidence lessened the likelihood of a tighter U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar...
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas — traditional flat, round corn patties — with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to afford even...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DETERIORATING SENTIMENT MIGHT KEEP FED AT BAY. USD price action hammered across the board of major currency pairs this morning. US Dollar selling pressure is accelerating in response to dismal consumer sentiment. The DXY Index is down over -0.3% on the session as EUR/USD climbs, USD/JPY sinks.
Marketsactionforex.com

The US Dollar Rebounds On Firm PPI

The US Dollar resumed its rally overnight after a slight correction lower the day before. Above expectation, PPI numbers had the taper-talk running hot again, enough to support US yields and see the dollar index climb 0.11% to 93.00 overnight. The 92.60 and 93.20 levels remain the key near-term support/resistance levels to watch.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, but Heads Towards Second Consecutive Weekly Fall

Investing.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia, but was set for a second consecutive weekly decline. Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy move. Gold futures were up 0.25% to $1,756.72 by 12:50 AM ET (4:50 AM GMT), and the yellow metal is down...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US consumer confidence fall fails to dent rally

Indices are ending the week on a cautiously positive note, with the FTSE 100 up 20 points as the session draws to a close. Fresh records for the Dow and S&P 500 in the opening minutes of trading this afternoon have confirmed the bullish trend of the past few days, with US indices undeterred by a drop in consumer confidence to levels not seen in almost a decade. It has been a volume-light week for equity markets despite the excitement surrounding all the US price data we’ve received this week, but the bulls have come out on top once again, shrugging off fears of a Friday the 13th-related hiccup. Despite the rise in Delta-variant case numbers, the rebound in earnings on both sides of the Atlantic continues to provide a reason to invest in stocks, record highs for major indices on the two continents being taken as a sign of strength and not irrational exuberance. While the FTSE 100 has made headway today, briefly touching its highest level since February 2020, it continues to lag behind on a longer-term view, a victim perhaps of ongoing concerns that the UK’s recovery is still far from complete, and also of being overlooked as fund managers concentrate on the wider variety of investments available in the US and combined European geographies.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the coming weeks. The greenback's gains were more pronounced against its emerging market rivals...
Marketsactionforex.com

China’s Market Has Further Room To Fall

Asian markets remain under pressure on Friday, despite the highs of the US markets and a brisk strengthening of European indices. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.5%, and the China A50 blue-chip index was down 0.2%. At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.6%, and Korea’s Kospi is down 1.4%.
Stocksactionforex.com

Asian Equities Are Trade Heavy

Asian equities are enduring a mostly negative day, despite a modestly positive overnight lead from Wall Street. Overnight, the rally continued Wall Street, with the S&P 500 rising by 0.29%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.35%, while the Dow Jones finished just 0.04% higher following a mixed set of earnings releases in the US, and overall volumes lower than average. US futures are unchanged in Asia as of midday.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

US, European Stocks Rise As Traders Unmoved By Covid, Inflation

Wall Street added to record highs and Germany's blue-chip stocks index reached new heights on Friday as investors shrugged off concerns about Covid's spreading Delta variant and US inflation pressures. A jump in wholesale prices added to expectations the Federal Reserve will shift course and pull back on its stimulus...

