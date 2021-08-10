Cancel
XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EMA(50) and the EMA(100) tend to cross, which can be favourable for opening an order. The EMA(50) might surpass the EMA(100) after that, which will be beneficial for bulls. The MACD indicator line touched 0 from beneath and showed an upward direction. The RSI is below 50. What the...

www.actionforex.com

Marketsambcrypto.com

Cardano, Litecoin and Polkadot: What traders need to know

Even though Bitcoin controls almost half of the entire crypto market, altcoins play a very important role in uplifting the market as well. Looking at the recent performance of some major altcoins, it appears that they have the potential to take the altcoin market cap (Altcap) to higher major levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cardano Looks To Be Forming Into A Bullish Pattern

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading higher Friday, along with the rest of the bullish crypto market. The coin has been trading in what technical traders call a cup pattern and may possibly become a handle. Cardano was up 15.37% at $2.04 last check Friday. Cardano Daily Chart Analysis. While Cardano...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in charge to the 61.8% Fibo

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. XAU/USD is trading at $1,779.16 and flat after Friday's price action. Gold took advantage of a drop in the US dollar on Friday following a...
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Implications Of Recent Price Action In Gold And S&P 500 For Future Stock Market Trends – Mike Swanson (08/14/2021)

In this weekend stock market update, I take a look at the big picture of the technical analysis charts and what they suggest we can expect now for the price of gold and the S&P 500. A lot of meaning has been given to the recent dip in gold below $1800, but the overall trend is the same as it has been for gold for over a year. At the same time, the S&P 500 momentum has slowed down in recent weeks and many stocks are now lagging the market. But, does this really mean the stock market is going to decline or does it set the stage for something different now to happen that could surprise both bears and bulls?
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Climbs 18.69% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.22988 by 19:00 (17:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 18.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $57.27910B, or 2.89% of the total cryptocurrency...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks with Bullish Fundamentals and Technicals

Most stock investors rely on some form of fundamental analysis or technical analysis. One approach focuses on the financial strength and growth narrative of a company. The other is purely concerned with chart patterns and price-volume indicators. Both stock picking strategies have plenty of merit. But wouldn’t it be great...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bullish Bias Dominates – Buy Trade at $1,754

US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment data from the University of Michigan remains in highlights today. Gold price forecast remains bullish as it’s crossing over the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1,754. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1,753 level to target the $1,765 and $1,774 levels. On Friday, the yellow metal gold is trading with a … Continued.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

TA: Bitcoin Tops Above $46.5K, Why BTC Could Extend Losses

Bitcoin price failed to continue higher above $46,700 against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains and it might revisit the $42,850 support zone. Bitcoin failed to clear the $46,500 and $46,700 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $45,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
MarketsDailyFx

4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know

When your forex trading adventure begins, you’ll likely be met with a swarm of different methods for trading. However, most trading opportunities can be easily identified with just one of four chart indicators. Once you know how to use the Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, & MACD indicator, you’ll be well on your way to executing your trading plan like a pro. You’ll also be provided with a free reinforcement tool so that you’ll know how to identify trades using these forex indicators every day.
Stocksactionforex.com

USDCAD Stuck In Narrow Range Below SMAs

USDCAD could barely rotate since the rejection near the 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) on Monday, with the price edging up to close slightly above the 1.2500 level on Thursday. The momentum indicators point to a neutral-to-bearish bias as the RSI, although above its 50 neutral mark, is...
MarketsBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Gold Trust

On Friday, shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $166.32. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Look Bullish

Bitcoin is a market that is starting to run away with the bullish momentum, but at this point it is only a matter of waiting for an opportunity to get long. I think this is a market that will continue to go higher given enough time, but we need some type of reasonable opportunity. The market had gotten ahead of itself, so it certainly makes sense that we may see the dips that so many of you will be waiting for.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUDUSD On The Sidelines For Another Week, Trend Signals Negative

AUDUSD continues to drive sideways for the third consecutive week within the 0.7288 – 0.7430 boundaries and at the bottom of a short-term downtrend, struggling to extend any upticks above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). The technical oscillators reflect an indecisive market as well. The RSI could not return...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

WTI Futures Slip After Testing 69.00, Bearish Correction On Cards

WTI crude oil futures are struggling to gain positive momentum after their fast rebound stalled around 69.00 and within the Ichimoku cloud. The downside reversal in the RSI and the slowdown in the MACD justify the diminishing buying pressure, though both remain well below their neutral thresholds keeping the short-term risk skewed to the downside.
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Rebound Likely

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3915. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. Sell the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.3700. Set a stop-loss at 1.3900. The GBP/USD price declined slightly overnight after the US Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure package. The pair declined to 1.3835, which was about 1% below the highest level last week.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Looks Bullish As Funding Rates Turn Positive

Data shows funding rates for Bitcoin have turned positive, a signal that might indicate market sentiment is bullish among traders. Bitcoin Funding Rates Turn Positive, While Derivative And Spot Reserves Move Down. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rates seem to be slightly positive for the BTC...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USDJPY To Hold Its Bullish Tone

USDJPY settled at solid base around the former support area of 109.05 last week, drifting northwards to claim the previous resistance area of 109.54 and peak at a one-month high of 110.73 on Wednesday. Although the neutral trajectory is still intact in the short-term picture, the momentum indicators set up...
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Soars 30.13% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.08780 by 21:58 (19:58 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 30.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 26, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $48.54556B, or 2.50% of the total cryptocurrency...
Marketskitco.com

Bitcoin is bullish 8/11/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $30,885 of this so far. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD. On a lower timeframe basis: We held exhaustion below at $29,075-6,905 with a $28,800 low and bounced $18,000. I warned that holding the exhaustion area and settling back above the $30,205 low was an early warning the macro move down from the high was likely over. The decent trade back above $30,810 (-5 per/hour) has brought in $15,990 of the short covering warned about above so far. The decent trade above $30,600 (-25 per/hour) has brought in $15,840 of the strength warned about above. The decent trade above $32,035 (-15 per/hour) projects this upward $3,500 (++). We have attained $14,485. The decent trade above $41,590-605 projects this upward $4,200 minimum, $12,300 (+) maximum. We have attained $5,095. If we break back below decently, look for decent pressure to come in. This will come in at $41,630 today. CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE.

