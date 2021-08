The Euro has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to dance around the 1.17 level underneath. The 1.17 level underneath of course is the support level that has caused the previous bounce, so the fact that we are hanging around here is not a huge surprise. If we were to break down below the 1.17 level it opens up the possibility of a move towards the 1.16 level underneath, as it is a major support level that extends down to the 1.15 handle.