The euro fell initially during the week but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer. Because of this, I think we are going to see a little bit of upward pressure, but you can also make a strong argument for the fact that the 1.1850 level continues to offer resistance. In other words, I think we will see an initial attempt to rally a bit, only to turn around and break down. Whether or not we break down to reach towards 1.16 level is a completely different question, I think we are simply “slumping” going forward, so it is likely that we will continue to see more of the same.