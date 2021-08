Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp in his first outing of the 2021 season. While Justin Fields was the talk of the game, the Miami Dolphins also had a quarterback debuting in the preseason. Tua Tagovailoa obviously started some games last season, but didn’t get to have a regular offseason after getting drafted in 2020. He got back on the field today after a minicamp and full training camp.