Skinny Lime Marinated Chicken with Homemade Watermelon Salsa

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe is a true low cal gem…So zesty and refreshing! The chicken is super tender and flavorful. Marinating in fresh lime juice and seasonings really adds to its tenderness. In addition, I’m topping the cooked chicken with a flavorful honey-lime glaze. The salsa is so versatile and works as an amazing accompaniment to many chicken, beef, fish, or pork recipes. Each serving has 223 calories, 4 grams of fat, and 3 Blue WW Freestyle SmartPoints, and 5 Green. Make some yummy toasted garlic bread to serve on the side. Check out my simple recipe below.

