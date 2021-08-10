Cancel
Financial Reports

Tyson earnings up from a year ago

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyson Foods, Inc., has reported its quarterly financial results. Tyson has poultry production and processing facilities across South Arkansas among its holdings. -- GAAP EPS of $4.63, up 20% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $5.98, up 61% from prior year. -- GAAP operating income of $2,487 million, up 22%...

