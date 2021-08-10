Kiwanis Club yard sale

LEWISBURG – The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at 623 Matlack Ave., Lewisburg. The annual auction of the Kiwanis was ordinarily held in the last week of August. However, restrictions in effect canceled the auction in 2020 and loyal donors of auction items were unable to provide items this year. Needs of the community have grown in the meantime and Kiwanis resources have been depleted.